Miami Valley Insurance Agency recognized

PIQUA — Buckeye Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Miami Valley Insurance Agency of Covington has achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2021.

As a Preferred Agency, Miami Valley Insurance demonstrates the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism and service to their customers. Buckeye is proud of our partnership with the Miami Valley Insurance Agency and congratulates Jody Boehringer, Brent Davis and their staff on achieving this honor.

Based in Piqua, Buckeye provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in Ohio, Indiana, and Kansas.