Vaccine doses delayed due to weather

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — During his weekly COVID-19 update at the Board of Miami County Commissioners meeting Thursday, Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith said a shipment of 400 vaccine doses allocated to the Miami County Public Health Department were not received this week due to inclement winter weather.

According to a press release from MCPH, the Friday, Feb. 19, vaccination clinic set to be held at Edison State Community College has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25. A representative will be contacting scheduled individuals to notify them of the change, the release states.

This cancellation only impacts the clinic at Edison State on Friday for first doses and does not impact other scheduled second doses.

An additional clinic will be held Friday, Feb. 26, at Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City. Registration for these clinics is held a week in advance, and all appointments for this date were filled by mid-morning on Thursday.

According to Smith, 11.46 percent of residents statewide, have now received the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 9.4 last week. In Miami County, 11,054 residents have been vaccinated, which is 10.33 percent, compared to 8.38 percent last week.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit www.vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

In other business during Thursday’s meeting:

• Commissioners authorized the employment verification for Amy Saltis, human resources generalist, for the commissioners’ office. Saltis’ first day will be Feb. 23, 2021, and her rate of pay will be $26.92. Employment will be temporary for 90 days.

• Commissioners authorized the removal and installation of carpet in the Sheriff’s Training Center and Roll Call Room. The total cost is not to exceed $7,224, with a $3,612 deposit due upon reward, and work will be completed by Stanley Steemer/Sevitts Enterprises of Troy.

• An executive session was held, with all three commissioners in attendance, along with Sanitary Engineer Paul Huelskamp, interim commissioners administrator Chris Johnson, administrator’s secretary Janelle Barga, HR Director Angela Lewis, and Chris Englert of the prosecutor’s office. The session was held to discuss personnel issues with no action taken.