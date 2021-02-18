Troy, Piqua girls bowling teams advance to D-I district tournament

DAYTON — The Troy and Piqua girls bowling teams both advanced on to district in D-I sectional action Wednesday at Woodman Lanes.

Troy finished second with 3,789, 30 pins behind Xenia.

Troy was leading after the first three games with 2,87 to Xenia’s 2,685, but Xenia made up the difference in the six baker games.

Kayleigh McMullen finished third overall and led Troy with games of 231-206-188 for a 625 series.

Hope Shiltz rolled games of 209-155-161 for a 525 series and Kylie Schiml had games of 204-161-158 for a 523 series.

Jami Loy had games of 185-154-135 for a 474 series, Morgan Shilt had games of 180 and 158 and Kaitlin Jackson added a 202 game.

Piqua advanced in dramatic fashion, gaining the ninth and final spot with a 3,187 total.

Butler was in ninth going to the final baker game, but Piqua rolled a 162 to Butler’s 143 to beat the Aviators by eight pins overall.

Katelyn Brown finished fourth overall and led the Indians with games of 205-191-225 for a 621 series.

Lauren Hicks had games of 165-164-168 for a 497 series, while Desiree Warner had games of 138-142-115 for a 395 series.

Jasmine Gilardi had games of 129-135-128 for a 392 series.

Kiya Treon rolled games of 114 and 160, while Haily Tyson had a 132 game.

Tippecanoe finished 12th with a 3,121 total.

Isabeall Janey rolled games of 160-170-155 for a 485 series and missed advancing as an individual by 11 pins.

Emma Lara had games of 179-128-166 for a 473 series, while Alison Johnston had games of 146-137-142 for a 425 series.

Taylor Horne had games of 117-168-130 for a 415 series, Emily Von Krosigk rolled games of 115 and 126 and Reganne Dilbone added a 101 game.