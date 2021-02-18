BRADFORD — Ted Risner, 71, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 19, 1950 in Kentucky to parents, William & Fannie Mae (Johnson) Risner. He grew up at Bethany Children’s Home.

As a young man, Ted moved to Ohio, where he met and married the love of his life, Frances (Brumbaugh) Risner on November 22, 1969. They were married 51 years and had three children, Ted, Michelle, & Dawn. Together they spent many years raising their family and farming with his loving in-laws, Ezra & Martha Brumbaugh. Ted spent over 30 years as a welder at Hartzell Fan and 10 years working for his son-in-law at KCI. He still found time to enjoy many hobbies with his children and many family camping trips. In his retired years, he enjoyed chauffeuring friends and family. God blessed him with a resilient spirit that never failed as he aged. Ted was a Parkinson’s warrior for many years and was a great example to all.

Preceded in death by his parents, William & Fannie Mae Risner; In-laws, Ezra & Martha Brumbaugh; brother, Carsey Dee Risner, and great-grandson, Oliver James Risner. Ted is survived by his loving wife, Frances Risner; brother, Chalmer Sell; three children, Ted (Carolyn) Risner, Michelle (Jeff) Myers, Dawn (Doug) Koble; thirteen grandchildren, Zach (Anne) Risner; Justin (Debra) Risner; Aaron (Cassie) Risner; Lilyn, Hunter, and Cordelia Risner; Samantha (Matthan) Sink; Hannah and Brandon Myers; Cameron, Darin, Cassie, and Olivia Koble; six great-grandchildren: Ezra, Feliz, and Silas Risner; Mason and Wesson Risner; Skyler Risner; numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 10:00 AM Friday at the Painter Creek Old German Baptist Church with Home Brethren officiating. Interment at Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.