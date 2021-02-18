TROY — Susan Anne Lentz Fogt, age 73 of Troy, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. She was born June 18, 1947 in Dayton to the late Harvey S. and Opal Margarie (Idle) Lentz.

She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Fogt on February 24, 2002; as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; close friends Bob Rupert and Fred Daffner; surrogate parents George and Annalee Speck; and numerous other good friends.

Those left to cherish Susan’s memory include her daughter Tana Morgan (Eric) of West Alexandria; sister-in-law Lenita Cooper of Sidney; a host of cousins; close friends George Snyder of Troy, Dan and Pam Daffner of Troy, Mark and Barb Daffner of Troy, Tim and Cherre Daffner of Columbus, Chris and Christine Snyder of Bowling Green, and Mark Earhart and Eric Lorenz of Troy, and Pru Schaefer of Troy.

Susan was a 1965 graduate of Troy High School, attended Dayton Stenograph Institute, and studied two years as a medical assistant with the Career Academy of Wisconsin. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Troy. Susan was involved with the Xi Epsilon Xi sorority, the Heart Foundation, and she was manager at Trinity Nearly New. She was the Troy Strawberry Committee Chair for 30 years, having served as co-chair for two years. She was also the 2004 General Chairperson and sang with the Troy Strawberry Choir.

A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.