NEWPORT, TN — Sonja Jo (Donohoe) Ashburn, 56, of Newport, TN, formerly of Piqua, OH and Chillicothe, OH, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 14, 2021, at 7:25pm surrounded by her family.

She was born June 24, 1964, in Waverly, OH to Eldon and Brenda (Kellough) Donohoe. She married David Ashburn on November 12, 1994.

In addition to her husband and parents, survivors include: sons Travis (Racheal) Mitchell, Circleville; and Christopher Ashburn, Piqua; beloved grandchildren Chessa, Jaycee and Waylon; sisters Teresa Lucas, Carla Hutton and Angie (Greg) Poling, all of Chillicothe; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

She attended Huntington High School and Pickaway Ross Vocational School. She proudly served her country in the US Army. She spent many years in warehousing and manufacturing at A.M. Leonard, Inc., and Evenflo in Piqua, where she was known for her kind heart, smile, funny hats and crazy socks. She adored her co-workers. Sonja was a rabid NASCAR fan but also enjoyed camping, flowers, birds and hiking. She will be remembered for her caring warmth and friendly nature. Anyone who knew her is feeling a loss.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 13, at the Huntington Chapel, 980 Windy Ridge Rd., Chillicothe, from 1-4pm. According to her wishes, cremation services are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks the memorial contributions be made to the family to help defray expenses. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com