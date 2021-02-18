BRADFORD — Robert “Bob” J. Reck, age 83 of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at his home with family.

Bob was born in Bradford on July 5, 1937 to the (late) J.W. & Lorean (Oblinger) Reck; was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1957; self-employed in various things including: working for Corning Glass, worked at a Toy Factory in Piqua with his mother; owned and operated Reck’s Used Cars, specializing in Volkswagens; was a farmer; ran several clubs including the Bug Inn, owned a lot of rentals including several trailer parks; his hobby was working and making money; enjoyed fishing in Michigan; and loved his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Ceddrick Reck; and two brothers, LeeRoy Reck and Marvin Reck. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue Ann (Rudy) Reck; his five children, Robin Reck of Troy, Robert E. “Rick” & Jill Reck of Covington, Gretchen & Joe Schmidt of Covington, Philip & Michelle Reck of Bradford, and Alex & Renee Reck of Bradford; 15 grandchildren, Mitch & Rose Schmidt, Cory “Boomer” Schmidt, Jillian Aselege, Josh Reck & fiancée, Ashley Robbins, Elijah “Mutt” Reck & Kaitlyn Crabtree, Sam Reck & Julie Landers, Brady & Kate Reck, Erica & Brian McCartney, Zach Reck, Zoe & Robert Kemer, Xanna & Dustin Feight, Warrick Reck, Ellery Reck, Nigella Reck, Mazelle Reck; 12 great-grandchildren, Cedar, Lucy, Chloe, Annabella, Harper, Hudson, Eva, Bennett, Sutton, Evelyn, Xander, & Zeke; two sisters, Glenna Mae Jones of Bradford, Pam Yingst of Arkansas; his #1 Pet Dog, Rumpus; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 1:00 PM Monday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 2-5 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bradford Fire & Rescue. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.