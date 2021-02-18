BETTIE R. COOL

PIQUA — Bettie Ruth Cool, age 98 of Piqua and formerly of Troy, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Piqua Manor. She was born on February 16, 1923 in Bradford, OH to the late Daniel and Myrtle (Greer) Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Gerald Cool on May 3, 1981 and several brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish Bettie’s memory include son Marvin (Karla) Cool of Piqua; two grandchildren Matthew (Christy) Cool of Franklin, WI and Marcus (Kate) Cool of Lebanon, OH; 10 great-grandchildren Luke, Jackson, Sean, Leah, Sam, Alexa, Clare, Sophia, Miles, and Nick; and brother Dan (Eve) Davis of Houston, OH.

Bettie was an avid Cincinnati Reds Baseball fan and enjoyed bowling, playing cards and volunteering at UVMC. She was also a member of AmVets Post 88, Troy, VFW Post #5436, Troy, and Troy Eagles Auxiliary #971. Betty retired as a machine operator from Hobart Brothers in Troy.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Pastor David Thomasson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or St. Boniface Father Angelo Caserta Tuition Fund, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356. The family would like to say a special thank you to Piqua Manor for the excellent care they provided. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.