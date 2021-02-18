TROY — Arthur L. Marshall, age 82, of Troy, formerly of Pleasant Hill, passed from this life at home with family bedside him to his eternal home on February 16, 2021. Art was born September 7, 1938 in a farmhouse in Newton Township in Miami County, Ohio to the late Cletus and Ruby (Jacobson) Marshall.

He is survived by his loving wife Dr. Michele (Newland) Marshall who he married October 7, 1984. He is preceded in death by his first wife Patricia (Dieringer). He is survived by his children Curtis (Leah) Marshall, Crestview, FL, Allison Marshall, McCartyville, OH, Preston (Molli) Marshall, Marysville, OH, and Elizabeth “Betsy” (Eric) Baumann, Piqua, OH and grandchildren Ryan Bucholtz, Erin (Brian) Schlechter, Connor Marshall, Hayley (Logan) Bowen, Taylor (Jacob) Hickman, Paige Marshall, Rogan Baumann, Arabella Girolamo, and Lando Giorlamo and great grandchildren Carter Bucholtz, Kurt Schlechter, and Cora Hickman. He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Marshall Browning, Keyport, WA.

He also leaves behind his beloved sidekick & Yorkshire Terrier furry companion, Mini Me. Art graduated from Phillipsburg High School. During high school, he played all sports and earned his Eagle Scout badge. He graduated from the University of Dayton with both his bachelors and masters degrees in Chemistry. During his 32 year career at General Motors (Delco Moraine), he served as Chief Chemist and was very professionally active in the Society of Automotive Engineers International. He served in several key church leadership roles including teaching middle school age youth Sunday School, Men’s Bible study, Sunday School class and church elder. Art is a proud, loving and deeply devoted husband, father and family man, and a bright light with an encouraging smile to all those he met. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and shared his testimony proudly to both friends and those he encountered. During retirement, he enjoyed the family farm in Pleasant Hill, OH, anything outdoors, fishing, photography, whitewater rafting, canoeing, and hiking in the Smokies.

Following cremation, respectful to COVID restrictions, private services will be held with family at Center Friends Church, West Milton, OH with Pastor Duane Cox officiating. Interment will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill. A Celebration of Life gathering with a pie and ice cream social will be held this summer. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Art’s honor to Center Friends Church, 8550 State Route 571, West Milton, OH 45383 or Hospice of Miami County. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.