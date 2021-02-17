PIQUA — Peggy (Margaret) Reese Ramer Geiger, 101, of Piqua, passed away at 2:47 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living in Piqua. She was born on January 22, 1920 in Wellston, Ohio to the late William H. and Bertha (Thomas) Reese.

She married John L. Ramer, a mechanical engineering graduate of the Ohio State University and a decorated fighter pilot in the United States Army Air Corps, in 1943. John preceded Peggy in death on April 5, 1985. They lived most of their married life in Piqua and raised their six children there. Peggy married Bruce M. Geiger, of Troy, in 1987. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2002.

Survivors include five sons, James T. (Jane) Ramer of Harbor Springs, Michigan, Harry W. (Pamela) Ramer of Troy, Richard B. (Deborah) Ramer of Piqua, John M. Ramer of the Villages, Florida, Daniel E. (Kimberly) Ramer of Piqua; a daughter, Jeanne Ramer (Douglas) Ulmer of Long Beach, California; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a stepson, David (Sandra) Geiger of Franklin, Tennessee; five step-grandchildren; and nine step great-grandchildren. In addition to her spouses, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Reese, grandsons Baby William Keiswetter Ramer (Jim and Jane Ramer) and Baby Nicholas Ramer (John M. Ramer), and stepson Bruce D. (Sherry) Geiger.

Peggy was born and raised in Wellston, Ohio, and after her father’s death moved to Columbus with her mother. She graduated in 1937 from Columbus Central High School. Peggy was a 1941 honors graduate of the Ohio State University, where she served on the Homecoming Court and was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. After her marriage to John in 1943, they moved to Piqua, where John had begun employment as an engineer at Orr Felt and Blanket Co. Peggy became an active member of Piqua’s Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she was ordained and served as an Elder of the Session and President of its Women’s Organization. Additionally, following her move to Troy after marrying Bruce, she became a member of First Presbyterian Church of Troy before finally rejoining Westminster in Piqua.

Peggy was an active volunteer in the Piqua community, including for the local Meals on Wheels program and for the American Red Cross “Gray Ladies” nurse’s aide program at Piqua Memorial Hospital. In addition to her community involvements, Peggy will be remembered for being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Cub Scout den mother, and friend to so many people. She loved her family and this love was reciprocated by her family throughout her life. Peggy was a longtime member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and an enthusiastic Ohio State football fan, traveling to two Rose Bowls with John and the children. She and John were longtime members of the Piqua Country Club. Peggy was an avid and skilled bridge player, a talented pianist, a prodigious reader, and she loved Broadway musicals, theater and film. Peggy was also a founder of the Chompers & Stompers theatrical troupe famous in Southeastern Ohio, which remains active today.

A private service to honor Peggy’s life will be held by her family, with burial at Forest Hill Cemetery. A “celebration of life” for family and friends will be announced at a future date. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions, in Peggy’s name, to the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High Street, Piqua, OH 45356, or to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.