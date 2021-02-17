Covington seeking new fiscal officer

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The village of Covington is seeking a new fiscal officer following the scheduled resignation of current fiscal offer Brenda Carroll in April.

Administrator Kyle Hinkelman said during Tuesday’s regular village council meeting that applications for the position will be accepted through Feb. 26. Those interested in applying should submit an application and letter of interest to Hinkelman via email, at administrator@covington-oh.gov, or by mailing to the village offices, at 1 S. High St. Applications are available at www.covington-oh.gov.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Hinkelman said nominations for the village’s Business of the Month for March will be accepted through the end of this week. To learn more about the program and to fill out a nomination form, visit www.covington-oh.gov/business-of-the-month.

In other business during Tuesday’s meeting:

• Council approved the following ordinances: to adopt a position description plan for the village; and to adopt the 2021 budget.

• A second reading was held on an ordinance to authorize the modification to the village’s personnel policy and procedure manual regarding employee vacation.

• Council approved an ordinance to adopt the Ohio Basic Code. This is an annual “housekeeping” item.

• A first reading was held on the following ordinances: to authorize the modification to the village’s personnel policy and procedure manual regarding time cards and hours worked. According to Hinkelman, this ordinance is part of an effort to make village policy and documentation clear for auditing purposes.

• Council approved a resolution authorizing the village administrator to enter into an agreement with Choice One Engineering for light engineering services as part of the High Street improvements.

• Council approved a resolution authorizing the village administrator to complete an application for an OWDA grant/loan program for the High Street Utility Project.