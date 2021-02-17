Area briefs

Beer tasting event offered

TIPP CITY — Chaffee’s Brewhouse and Tipp Monroe Community Services are offering a beer tasting event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 8 at 15 S. Second St., Tipp City. Participants will experience four craft beers on tap and learn what food pairings enhance the flavor of the beers. The cost for the event is $25 resident and $27 for non-residents and includes a personal charcuterie board. To register for this event, visit tmcomservices.org.

Lisa and Shawn Richards opened Chaffee’s Brewhouse, a small bar located in historic downtown Tipp City, in September 2020. The bar offers an 18-tap system with 12 beers and four wines with an emphasis on Ohio breweries. The bar is housed in a renovated space located within the Chaffee’s Opera House (circa 1867).

SNL event planned

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua branch is offering a Saturday Night Live — Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Feb. 27 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun-filled night with the activity center and swimming. Drop off begins at 5 p.m. and pick up is at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. Registration is limited.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at (937) 773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Dine to donate for Brukner

TROY — Join staff and volunteers of Brukner Nature Center on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy, for this month’s dine to donate. The event will run from 5-9 p.m.

Chipotle will donate a percentage of the sales to Brukner Nature Center when a flier is presented, shown on your phone or if you simply mention Brukner Nature Center when ordering. You may even place an online order for pickup by using the code DZ8VBDV before checkout in the “promo” field. Money raised will be used to help support the wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center.

Riverside to host virtual sessions

TROY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, will host an online information session on the topic of financial trusts and STABLE accounts for people with developmental disabilities at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. The session will be held via the Zoom online platform, led by attorney Laura Drake from the Community Fund Management Foundation.

Those interested may log directly into the session at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89670203986?pwd=aHJweURacmpHYVY4QjRhSVhHZEpRdz09.

The session is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or melissa.nichols@riversidedd.org.