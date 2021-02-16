WEST MILTON — Rickey A. Loughman, age 61, passed from this earth on February 10, 2021. Rick was born in Greenville, OH to Norman and Dolores (Miller) Loughman.

He is survived by his father, Norman; wife, Annette; daughters, Sarah Isbel, Elizabeth (Bryan) Strausburg, Ashley (Ryan) McCarroll; sons, Jesse (Maggie) Klepinger, and Dr. Joshua (Jessica) Klepinger; grandchildren, Austin and Bradley Isbel, Zak and Eli Klepinger, Paisley and Lola McCarroll, and Josie and Jed Klepinger, special nieces and nephews; and special friend, step-brother, Dan Ditmer. Rick is preceded in death by his mother, Dolores, step-mother, Connie Loughman, brother, Bryan Loughman, and son-in-law, Tony Isbel.

He shared a marriage of 25 years to his wife, and best friend, Annette (Hoffman) Loughman. Together they loved to work around their farm, spend time with their grandkids, attend concerts, and travel. Rick liked to play it safe, especially when it came to traveling. He was always glad, once he was home safe and sound, that he took the risk and experienced a new adventure. Some of his favorite trips with his wife were to the Grand Canyon, Alaska, Canada, Costa Rica, Russia, Sweden, Germany, and a visit with his niece, Brooke, in Grand Cayman. Rick’s most beloved destination was Canada. He was looking forward to a long-awaited fishing trip with his son, Josh, in Ontario this summer, and the birth of his 9th grandchild in June.

Rick took pride in his 43-year career as a machinist. He retired from Honda Manufacturing in 2015 and was the owner of Loughman Precision Grinding. He loved his weekly chats with his friend and mentor, Pastor Andy Warren. Rick was a 1978 graduate of Milton-Union High School. He was proud to be part of the 1977 undefeated SWBL Championship football team. He enjoyed raising beef cattle with his son-in-law, Ryan, and holds special memories of the things his father-in-law, Bud, taught him about building fences and fixing things around the farm. On more than one occasion Bud had to pull Rick’s tractor out of a sticky situation, and he never let Rick live it down. He held a fond memory of coaching his grandson, Austin, and niece, Darby, in the Lolly soccer program. He even surprised himself at the patience and love he had for the little five-year-olds.

At Rick’s request, his ashes will be spread at their farm in the spring. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Church, Legacy Fund, 4645 S. Co. Rd. 25-A, Tipp City, Ohio 45371.