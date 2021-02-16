Pet of the Week

Meet Heidi

Hello everyone my name is Heidi. I am about 3 years old and an English Bulldog mix. I am a sweet girl that is looking for a loving forever home. I love to snuggle and play with toys. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.