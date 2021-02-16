JAY O. WRIGHT

MIAMI, FL — Jay Owen Wright, age 79 of Miami, Florida and formerly of Naples, Florida, passed away at 12:28 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Miami University Hospital in Miami Florida. Born on February 8, 1941 in Troy, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Mary Ellen Wright.

Survivors include his partner of 19 years Franco Boada of Miami Beach, son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Kristen Wright of Naples, Florida, son Anthony Wright of Greenville, South Carolina, mother of Jay’s children Joyce Wright of Naples, Florida, sister and brother-in­law Jayne and Roy VanDyke of Celina, Ohio, granddaughter and her husband Rachel and Preston Seward of Greenville, South Carolina, granddaughter Lauren Wright of Dallas, Texas, grandson Andrew Wright of Naples, Florida, granddaughter Emily Wright of Naples, Florida and grandson Scottie Buss of Naples, Florida. Other survivors of the family include daughter-in-law Tamara Wright of Naples, Florida, daughter-in-law Monique Wright of Columbus, North Carolina, niece and her husband Chantel and Douglas Rammel and their children Alexis and Eliza of Indianapolis, Indiana, niece Christel VanDyke Dzendzel and her children Mackenzie and Camaryn of Celina, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jowetta Ann Wright.

Jay was always up for a good time and rarely said “no” to anything. He always had a smile on his face and lit up every room he walked into with his infectious personality and laugh, and unforgettable sense of humor. Jay truly loved so many people and touched the lives of all who had the pleasure to know him.

Jay’s passion for the hospitality industry was exhibited by his general management career in the lodging and restaurant operations of major hotel chains in Dayton and Chillicothe Ohio, owner/operator of a fine dining restaurant in Chillicothe Ohio, manager of a sailing and yacht club and manager of a golf and country club in Naples, Florida, and manager of a night club in Miami Beach, Florida. Prior to entering the hospitably profession he worked alongside of his father and brother-in-law Roy in the development of a residential subdivision and building single family homes in West Milton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Van Orsdel Funeral Home in Miami, Florida (3333 N.E. 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137). A second service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, Ohio (901 Myers Road, Celina, OH 45822) with Rev. Diane Mendelson officiating. Burial will immediately follow the Celina service in Riverside Cemetery in West Milton, Ohio.

Family and friends are welcome from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Van Orsdel Funeral Home in Miami, Florida Home and from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice located at 230 West Main Street in Coldwater, Ohio 45828. Condolences may be left at VanOrsdel.com and LehmanDzendzelfh.com.