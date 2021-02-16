Foundation reveals refreshed brand

PIQUA — The Miami County Foundation’s Board of Directors and leadership are pleased to share with the community the launch of its refreshed brand. Building on its rich heritage with a new look for the future, the foundation continues to be committed to advancing its communities and serving people throughout Miami County, Ohio.

The launch of the refreshed brand comes at a time of reinvigoration for the foundation with new executive director Natalie Rohlfs having begun her tenure this January.

“The reputability and long-standing vitality of Miami County Foundation, paired with its undeniable core of ‘people helping people’ makes it rewarding to help lead and support this organization.”

Her role as the foundation launches toward the future will include engaging with the many non-profits and schools that the foundation supports, working with local business leaders to grow the business partner program and assisting the residents of Miami County who want to make a lasting impact on their communities through endowed giving.

The refreshed brand comes with a modern and approachable look to its logo and supporting design elements. The golden wheat shaft in recognition of the county’s agricultural heritage overlays a subtle outline of Miami County to exemplify the wide reach of communities served by the Miami County Foundation and come together to tell a story. The debut of the logo and brand colors will be closely followed by the next phase of the foundation’s branding, which will include enhancing and aligning its website to match the refreshed look.

Miami County Foundation was founded in 1985 by Richard E. Hunt to honor his wife, mother and children. A Troy native, Mr. Hunt incorporated the Miami County Broadcasting Co. in 1946 and founded the county’s first radio station, WPTW. It had long been his dream to establish a local foundation to serve the entire county. To this day the Miami County Foundation serves as a catalyst to provide support for programs in the arts, community development, education, health and human services.

The foundation’s board and committee members have worked closely over the past year with B63 Line, a marketing strategy and digital media design company, to formulate a consistent and on-message new look, voice and feel.

It is through the generosity of Miami County Foundation’s investors, benefactors, donors and business partners, that the foundation is able to support the community by providing grant opportunities for local non-profit organizations, schools and organizations and annual scholarship awards for local students. The foundation conducts two grant cycles per year with grant requests due by the last day of February for the spring cycle and the last day of August for the fall cycle. More than $300,000 in grants have traditionally been awarded each cycle. This year, in response to the current pandemic and the community’s need, special COVID-19 Emergency Grants are also available. Visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org to apply.

Scholarship applications are currently being accepted. Miami County Foundation’s scholarships support local students’ pursuits in post-secondary education at accredited institutions. Students can visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org/scholarship-listing to check criteria and apply online. Deadlines vary between now and April 30. Students are encouraged to take advantage of the many opportunities available to them through the foundation.