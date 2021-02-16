Area briefs

Artists sought for event

TIPP CITY — Area artists are invited and encouraged to participate in a fine art exhibit. Due to COVID-19, this event has been moved to April and a new location at the Tipp Center, 855 N. Third St.

Artwork will on public display from April 5-10. The deadline to register is March 20.

For more information and to enter, visit tippcityartscouncil.com.

Blood drives upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — Be part of “Blood Donor Year” by supporting the Community Blood Center at the following upcoming blood drives:

• Knights of St. John, Piqua from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua

• Scott Family McDonald’s from noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 987 E. Ash St., Piqua

• First Presbyterian Church, Troy, from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy

• Fletcher United Methodist Church from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher

Registered donors get the “Team Donor” long-sleeve T-shirt, “Fight. Heal. Give” face mask, and free COVID-19 antibody testing. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The goal of the “Fight. Heal. Give” campaign is to encourage COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donations, especially from new donors. Learn more about donating CCP at www.GivingBlood.org.

There is no deferral or delay in making a regular blood donation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. CCP donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible to continue donating CCP. To confirm your eligibility, email canidonate@givingblood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Red Cross receives grant

DAYTON — The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation is announcing $1,429,500 in grants, including 12 Power Grants totaling $924,000, to area partner organizations. Collectively, these grants support new or continued innovative growth initiatives to create a long-lasting difference for the people and communities in the Dayton Region.

“As the largest corporate foundation in the Dayton Region where every dollar stays local, we proudly continue our longstanding tradition of community involvement during this coronavirus pandemic,” said Director Community and Corporate Social Responsibility Holly Wiggins.

Included in the 12 recipients of the 2020 DP&L Foundation Power Grants is the American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter with a $50,000 power grant to support disaster relief services in the region, including the Home Fire Campaign.