BRADFORD — Steven B. Pitman, age 61 of Bradford, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his home.

Steve was born in Greenville on August 17, 1959 to Robert L. & Patricia (Little) Pitman; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1977; a Machinist at Raymath, Troy; enjoyed golfing, fishing, and deer hunting; and loved spending time with his family especially Khloi.

Preceded in death by his grandmother, Hazel Irene Little; father, Robert L Pitman in 1990; and nephew, Robby Smith. Steve is survived by his mother, Patricia Pitman of Bradford; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby & Connie Pitman of Dayton, Texas; two sisters and brother-in-law, Tracey & Dale Baker of Piqua, Hope Sampson of Greenville; nieces, Sarah & Richard Mays of Bradford, Crissy Baker of Dayton, OH, Mary & Rob Aills of Baytown, TX; nephews, Adam & Amanda Hawes of Monroe, MI, Josh Hawes of Greenville, Travis & Jaime Knighstep of New Carlisle, Levi Smith of Florida, Bubba & Raquel Pitman of Baytown, TX; great-nieces and nephews, Khloi, Damien, Aaliyah, Destini, Araylea, Alythia, JR, Kenndale, & Kay’von; he will also be missed by other family and friends.

Steve wanted no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bradford Fire & Rescue. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.