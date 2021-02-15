Piqua Police Reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department

Feb. 5

PARAPHERNALIA: Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a headlight out and failed to use their turn signal properly. Derrick Bowers, 25, of Piqua, was charged for marijuana drug paraphernalia.

TRESPASSING: Officer dispatched to a trespassing complaint at Southside Laundromat, 214 S. Wayne St. Gordon Bowers, 38, at large, was charged with criminal trespass.

THEFT: Officer responded to Walmart, 1300 E. Ash St., on the report of a female running out of the store after stealing clothing. Karen Cromes, 43, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

WARRANT: Rebecca Foster, 41, of Piqua, was arrested at Ulbrich’s, 407 S. Wayne St., on an active warrant for domestic violence.

Feb. 6

ENDANGERMENT: Officer dispatched to a child abuse complaint. Chanstin Lowery, 24, was arrested and charged with endangering children.

Feb. 7

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Officer responded a report of domestic violence. Victim alleged the father of her child threw a glass at her, cutting her finger. Suspect, Cody Crumpler, 29, of Piqua, was located a short time later hiding in his mother’s basement. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence. Stacy Sheridan, 51, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing justice/harboring.

Feb. 8

ASSIST SQUAD: Officer dispatched to a residence in reference to an intoxicated individual, who was found to have active warrants. Manpreet Atwal, 30, of Piqua, was cited into court.

ASSAULT: Officer responded to a call at 424 S. Main St. in reference to a male subject allegedly elbowing a female in the chest. Male, Steven Butt, 30, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

MENACING: Jamar Kirtz, 25, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated menacing.

Feb. 9

DISORDERLY: Officer responded to 1113 Park Ave. on the report that a male who was at the house earlier in the evening was back and knocking on the door. The complainant said she did not want him there. The complainant, Mary Amick, 36, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A female subject reported her adult son threatened to hit her. Robert Jenkins, 46, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence and incarcerated.

Feb. 10

ASSAULT: Complainant, Mary Amick, 1113 Park Ave., advised of a subject knocking on her door who was earlier involved in a disturbance there. The subject, Izaiah Brandon, 21, of Covington, was arrested for disorderly conduct, assault, resisting arrest, and menacing.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Officer responded to a call referencing a male subject making threats of physical harm to the mother of his child. Male, Jordan Hicks, 22, of Piqua, was located, arrested, and charged with domestic violence.