PHILLIP H. WAMPLER

TIPP CITY — Phillip Howard Wampler of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 11, 2021. He was born in Union City, Indiana on December 3, 1932 to Ward and Cleo {Cline} Wampler.

He is survived by his children Chip Wampler, Jeff (Sharon) Wampler, John (Trina) Wampler, Mike (Joee) Wampler, Susan (Kevin) Ahrens, and Chris (Holly) Wampler; Brothers Mose (Judy) and Sam (Beth) Wampler; and grandchildren Tyler (Danielle) and Travis (Haley) Steinke, Calvin (Tiffany) and Paige Wampler, Amber (Dillon) Sanders, Haylie Wampler, Bryant (Angie), Bethany, Jacob, Kyle (Janelle), A.J. and Justin Ahrens, and Carrie, Phillip and Christina “Cricket” Wampler, along with five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Phil was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Patricia Stember Wampler, brother Paul Richard Wampler, sisters June Kyle and Kay Snyder, and his son Mark Wampler.

A Navy veteran of the Korean War and a 1950 graduate of Tippecanoe High School, he attended Ohio Wesleyan University and The Ohio State University (Sigma Alpha Epsilon). His often repeated joke of “majoring in bridge and minoring in pinochle” highlighted his love of cards and socializing, but his greatest accomplishment was when he met the love of his life, Pat.

They were married in 1957. Soon after, Phil was going to start working with his father at Wampler Plumbing, when his father, Ward Wampler, passed away unexpectedly. Phil took ownership of the business, which he ran successfully for sixty years. He was an active and passionate supporter of his Tipp City Community and his profession, serving over forty years on numerous local and state boards. These included the Tipp City Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Planning Board, Athletic Boosters, Monroe Federal Savings and Loan, and the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association. He worked on the inaugural Tipp City Mum Festival Committee in 1959. In recognition of his decades of community service, he was selected as the 1990 Tipp City Citizen of the Year. When his wife Pat was selected in 2000, they became the first couple to both win the award. In 2009, he was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award. Phil annually looked forward to the family’s summer retreat at Chicago Point Resort in Gun Lake, Michigan. He was a member of the American Legion, Veteran’s of Foreign Wars, Troy Country Club and a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

An avid sports fan, he and Pat were seen at innumerable little league, high school, college, and community sporting events through the years, with or without family members participating. They loved the excitement of the games, matches and events. They were recognized by the OHSAA for their dedication and support and took pride in ensuring that over the decades, thousands of local athletes could count on them being there rooting for them.

Phil’s contributions to his community and profession were immeasurable. His love for his family and friends was his first priority. He always took the time to share stories and laughs over coffee, beer or ice cream. This can never be replaced, and we will miss him always.

A service in honor of his life will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City on Thursday, February 18th. Viewing will be from 10 to 12, with a mass at noon. For those unable to attend in person, the mass will be streamed on the church website: https:// www.stjohntippcity.org/live-streaming/

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Phil to the Tipp Pride Association or Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St. Tipp city, Ohio 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com