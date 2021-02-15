TROY — Nancy DeWeese, age 78, of Troy, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at her home. She was born in Piqua, Ohio, to her parents Lloyd & Mabel (Sass) Coppock in 1942.

Growing up between Ludlow Falls and Pleasant Hill, from a young age, Nancy’s dream was to be a homemaker, and she spent many years in 4-H becoming skilled at her interests in sewing, cooking, and interior design. During these early years, she also expressed a love for music, taking up piano and trumpet, and involving herself heavily in school band, proudly becoming a lead majorette. Nancy graduated from Newton High School class of 1960, and that same year, her many talents and academic success culminated in being honored as Miami County Junior Fair Queen. She entered her first marriage in the early 1960s, during which decade she had her two sons, Rod and Brian, to whom she remained a devoted mother throughout her life. She adored plants and gardening, winning many awards for flower specimens and arranging, and her passion led to serious accomplishment in Ikebana and certification as a Master Gardener. Other organizations she spent years as an active member were Farm Bureau, PWP, and both Bethel United Methodist Church (Piqua) and Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ.

In her later years, she was employed by the City of Troy water department, and subsequently as a teller at various banks in Piqua and Troy. Nancy, whose top priority was always family, truly enjoyed opportunities to travel, most especially to warmer climates like those of Virginia and Florida, where her parents wintered and her sons relocated.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving sons Rod DeWeese of Orlando, Florida, and Brian DeWeese of Roanoke, Virginia; niece Joyce Coppock of Troy; nephew Brent (Kathy) Coppock of Lewisburg; grand nephews Shane Coppock of Troy, Jordan Coppock of Troy; grand niece Ellie Coppock; sister-in-law Karen Coppock of Greenville; aunt Audrey Pemberton of Pleasant Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Richard Lee Coppock of Ludlow Falls.

A private family service will be held with interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com