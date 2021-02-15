MICHAEL R. HUTCHINSON

CRESTVIEW, FL — Michael Ray Hutchinson, age 74 of Crestview, FL and formerly of Troy, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 24, 1946 in Troy to the late John D. and Ellen Eileen (Overcash) Hutchinson.

Those left to cherish Michael’s memory include his wife Serena (Tesaluna) Hutchinson, whom he married August 26, 1977; daughter Michaelyn Rowe (Nicholas) of Troy; son Steven Todd Hutchinson (Brunella) of Fort Lauderdale, FL; three grandchildren Aiden Michael Hutchinson, Kessler Michael Rowe and Simon Alexander Rowe; sister Judy Sentman (Forrest) of Casstown and brother Ronald Hutchinson of Troy; and several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Michael was a 1966 graduate of Troy High School. He was a proud US Air Force veteran, retiring after 16 years of service. He worked for 5 years at Panasonic Corporation in Troy and 2 years at Hobart in Troy. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and loved to fish and do yardwork.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Lauren Allen officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, Troy with an Honor Guard service by the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care, 5041 N. 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL. 32504. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.