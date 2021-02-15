Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 12

THEFT: A deputy responded to a burglary complaint in the 1000 block of South Dayton Brandt, Elizabeth Twp. Case pending.

Feb. 13

OVI: A deputy conducted a traffic stop at the Farrington INterchange in the 4000 block of North County Road 25-A, Washington Township. The driver was cited for OVI, driving under suspension, and license plate light.

OVI: Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Bradford Bloomer Road, Newberry Twp. in reference to an accident in injuries. All parties were transported to local hospitals. An OVI kit was collected. Case pending lab results.

THEFT: A resident in the 200 block of Children’s Home Road, Casstown, reported someone broke into an outbuilding on the property. Several tools and a gun safe with guns inside were stolen. Case pending.

THEFT: A resident reported someone stole items from inside a vehicle in the 6700 block of East Synder Road in Brown Township.

Feb. 14

THEFT: An unknown male subject stole items from the Pleasant Hill Dollar General. Case pending.

OVI: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for moving violations in the area of West State Route 36 and State Route 721. The driver was charged with marked lanes, OVI, and open container.