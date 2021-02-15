PIQUA — Mark E. Penny, age 64, of Piqua, OH passed away at 11:39 AM on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his residence. Mark was born in Troy, OH on January 21, 1957 to the late Edgar W. and LaRee B. (Ault) Penny.

Mark is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Holly & Stephen Boone, Piqua, OH and Kristine & Jeremy Taylor, Piqua, OH; five brothers and sisters-in-law: Paul & Diane Penny, Sidney, OH, Robert “Bob” E. & Rose Penny, Piqua, OH, Ronald L. & Shelly Penny, Troy, OH; Richard C. Penny, Piqua, OH, and Arthur “Pat” & Cindy Penny, Piqua, OH; two sisters and brother-in-law: Katherine “Dee” Seagraves, Piqua, OH and Malia A. & Kenneth Jess, Piqua, OH; five grandchildren: Tayler Taylor, Brandyn Taylor, Conner Gibson, Isabelle Penny, and Davin Potts; and one great-grandchild: Dallas Wright. He is preceded in death by one son: Jason Penny; one sister and brother-in-law: Lois and Carl Hall; and his nephew: Chad Seagraves.

Mark graduated from Covington High School and worked for EDM in Piqua for over 25 years. He also worked for Crane Pumps for 15 years. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1977-1999. Mark was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua and Piqua American Legion Post #184. Mark loved to play poker, shoot pool, and spend time with his family. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Reds fan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as celebrant. The family will receive friends 5-8 PM on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, with full military honors being presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693 or to Piqua American Legion Post #184, 310 West Water Street, Piqua, OH 45356. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.