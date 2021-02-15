TROY — Larry E. Taylor, age 66, of Troy, passed away on February 14, 2021 in his residence. Born on January 29, 1955 in Urbana, OH, Larry was a son of the late Charles L and Mable (Free) Taylor.

He is survived by a sister, Nancy Davis of Piqua, OH, several nieces and nephews including, Deanna (Jim) Harvey of DeGraff, OH and Dennis Taylor of Piqua, OH, two special great nieces, Tiffany (Joe) Wise of Riverside, OH and Stacy (Toby) Fox of Rosewood, OH, and a good friend and special cousin, Chad Morgan of Troy.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters; Kay Smith and Barbara Taylor, and a brother, Jay Taylor.

Larry attended Graham High School, St. Paris, OH. He enjoyed working on cars and collecting eagles. He will be sadly missed by his canine companions Survivor and Pat.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, 20201 in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, OH. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church presiding. Burial will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris, OH.

