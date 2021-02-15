JAMES G. HOBLIT

PLEASANT HILL — James Galen Hoblit, age 86, of Pleasant Hill, passed away February 12, 2021, at his home. He was born June 28, 1934, in Covington, Ohio, to his parents Russell Everett & Lala Ondale (Via) Hoblit.

Jim graduated from Newton High School class of 1952, and retired as a driver’s license examiner from the State Highway Patrol after over 30 years of service. Jim was a lifetime farmer in the Miami County area and loved his tractors and being busy between work and his family. He loved camping, flea markets, traveling, and going on road trips with his beautiful wife. He was a US Army veteran and was a member of the VFW Post 6557 Mountaintop. He was a member of the Friendship Grace Brethren Church for over 70 years.

Jim will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Carolyn Juanita (Schleinitz) Hoblit; children and their spouses Deborah & Steve Shaner of Bradford, Rebecca & Brian Bass of Pleasant Hill, Pamela & Tony Trent of Sidney; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren with one on the way; brother Therell of Covington; brother-in-law Wayne Wise of Covington. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson “Little” David C. Tinkham; brother Duane Hoblit; sister Dorma Wise; sisters-in-law Dorothy Hoblit and Betty Jo Hoblit.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Friday, February 19, at Friendship Grace Brethren Church, 5850 State Route 41, Covington, with interment following at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:30 AM Friday.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Fire & Rescue, 8 W. High Street, Pleasant Hill, Ohio, 45359 or to the Friendship Grace Brethren Church. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com