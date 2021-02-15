Farm bureau to award scholarships

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Farm Bureau is offering scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.

The farm bureau is offering a $500 scholarship to a Miami County Farm Bureau members’ child. The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial aid to students pursuing a college education to assist in costs from tuition, books, and other fees.

To be eligible to be awarded a scholarship, the following qualifications must be met, including:

1. Must be a high school senior or graduate of a Miami County high school.

2. Must be enrolled as a full-time student in a four-year college or university program, or in a two-year college program for the fall quarter/semester of 2021. Preference is given to applicants majoring in agriculture.

3. Parents or applicant must be a Miami County Farm Bureau member.

4. Applicant may not have been a previous winner of this scholarship.

To download the application, visit miami.ofbf.org, or call the farm bureau office at (937) 335-1471. Completed applications can be sent to Miami County Farm Bureau, 1554 McKaig Ave., Building B, Troy, OH 45373; or emailed to miami@ofbf.org

Completed applications must be submitted by April 1, 2021.