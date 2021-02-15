HUBER HEIGHTS — Elmer D. Hitchcock, age 79, of Huber Heights, OH passed away on February 13, 2021 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on June 23, 1941 in Paintsville, KY to the late Ralph and Bessie (Ratcliff) Hitchcock.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years: Regennia K. (Crider) Hitchcock; children: Gwen Crowe of Eaton and David (Cindy) Pennington of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren: Sara Kirby; Emily (Cole) Landers; Kinsey Crowe; Joshua Evans and Paige (Brandon) Davenport; great grandchildren: Mason Landers; Charlotte Evans; Blayne Davenport and Kaitlyn Davenport; brother: Ed (Nancy) Hitchcock of Casstown; sister: Rosemary LeMaster of Casstown and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law: Darrell LeMaster.

Elmer served his country in the US Army as a Military Police during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the AmVets Post #88, Troy and a member and longtime Sunday School teacher at the Cumberland View Baptist Church in Jacksboro, TN. He was an industrial electrician for various companies over his career.

Services will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Baird Funeral Home in Troy, OH with interment to follow in Casstown Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 or contributions may be made in care of the family. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.