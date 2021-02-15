As we embark on this first column of 2021, there are multiple events happening in the upcoming month and a half. So with Covington events to report on, so comes the return of this Calling Around Covington column. Keep reading to find out more about things that are finally happening again!

The annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper will be held Wednesday, March 10, but will offer carryout dinners only this year. On the evening of the event, pickup times will be from 5-6:30 p.m. in the bus loop near the Covington K-8 School entrance. All proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund Program. Each dinner will include Italian spaghetti with meat sauce, homemade coleslaw, garlic toast, and a dessert. The cost of all dinners this year is still only $5 each.

Another difference this year is that all dinners must be pre-ordered by Friday, March 5. Tickets must be presented when picking up your spaghetti dinners. Tickets can be purchased one of the two following ways. First, one may purchase tickets at Covington High School during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the main office, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16 through Friday, March 5. The second method is to email Karen Brackman the following information: the buyer’s name, the number of tickets to purchase, buyer’s phone number, and the buyer’s email address. Karen Brackman’s email address is brackmank@covingtonk12.org. Payment for these tickets must be mailed, no later than February 25, to Covington High School, Attn: Karen Brackman, 807 Chestnut St., Covington, OH 45318 or dropped off at CHS no later than March 5. If mailing the payment to the school, tickets will be emailed to the buyer from Karen Brackman upon receipt of payment.

Also, the community scholarship fund drive is underway. Many individuals and organizations have continuously been supportive of this cause throughout the years. Donations to the scholarship fund should be sent to Karen Brackman at Covington High School, 807 Chestnut St., Suite A, Covington, OH 45318, through March 19. For more information about the Scholarship Fund Drive or Spaghetti Dinner, call (937) 473-2856. The community’s continued support is greatly appreciated!

The J.R. Clarke Public Library and its Board of Trustees are pleased to announce that the entire library facility will be going through a complete inside renovation, beginning sometime in March 2021. In order to continue serving our area community and school district requirements, the infrastructure of electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and data lines will be replaced, in addition to other upgrades that will better provide for current and future library demands. More information will be provided as they work through this process. The J. R. Clarke Library Trustee Boards from past years have done an outstanding job with fiscal and financial responsibilities. The current General Fund has grown to a point where these needed renovations and changes can be made without asking our Covington community to pass a levy. In addition, in order to save additional money during the renovation, the J.R. Clarke Library will be moving to 101 and 103 N. High St. for the duration of the project, which is approximately six months. This move allows general and sub-contractors to have full reign of the location, easily moving from one work location to another without the added burden trying to remodel around an operating library.

In preparation for this temporary move, the Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library and the Trustee Board will be hosting a Renovation and Winter Book Sale from Tuesday, February 16 through Saturday, February 20 during regular library hours. Furniture, equipment and other items that will not be moved back into the renovated library will be available for the public, churches, organizations and households to find a “treasure” to take home for a donation to the Friends of the Library. This money will be used for children’s programming and for other Friends of J.R. Clarke Library projects. Every room of the library will be open and items tagged for examination and inspection.

If a person is interested in a specific item, he or she will place their name and phone number on the item and provide a monetary donation to the J.R. Clarke Friends group. They request that these items be picked up either Friday, February 19 or Saturday, February 20 during regular library hours. The Winter Book Sale will be held in the lower-level Community Room, along with smaller items for donation. If there are any community members who wish to assist during this sale, please contact the library. Your name will be forwarded to the Friends of the Library President, Karen Garber. The J.R. Clarke Public Library was founded in 1917, under the auspices of Covington Exempted Village Schools. If anyone has any questions about the Book or Renovation Sale, call the Library at 937-473-2226 and talk with Cherie or Mary Beth.

Also, please mark your calendars for three more upcoming meals that I will expand upon in my next writing. On Friday, March 5, St. Teresa Catholic Church will host a drive-throug dinner of the “Famous Walleye,”which they have become known for during the Lenten season. It may be your only chance to taste some of that delicious fish this year! Also, on Sunday, March 7, the new Mariachis Mexican Grill and the Covington Bucc Boosters will host a fundraiser for the Bucc Boosters, with 15 percent of proceeds that day going to the Boosters for Covington student-athletes. Lastly, the Covington Noon Optimist Club will be holding a Drive-Through Pancake Day on Saturday, March 20, to benefit the youth programs of our community which the Optimist Club supports. Again, more information about all three will be in the next column in two weeks.