Miami East girls wrestlers win district title

MARYSVILLE — The Ohio School Wrestling Coaches Association girls district tournaments were held for the first time this year, instead of wrestlers advancing straight to the state tournament.

Miami East had a big day as expected at the Marysville district and Piqua, Tippecanoe and Troy all had wrestlers advance to the state tournament as well.

Miami East won the team title with 229 points and had 11 wrestlers advance to the state tournament, which will be held Saturday and Sunday at Hilliard Davidson. Marysville was second with 208.5.

Miami East had five district champions.

Olivia Shore (111) recorded a pin in 1:03 to advance to the title match, where she pinned Jacee Altaffer of Montpelier in 41 seconds.

Natalie Bair (131) opened her tournament with a major decision and added a pin to advance to the title match.

She pinned Emily Segner of Marysville in 56 seconds in the title match.

Erin Hamby (150) pinned Sophia Smegal of Marysville in 1:58 in the title match.

Kaylee Griffith (170) advanced to the title match with a pin and pinned Olana Champan of Marysville in 56 seconds to win the title.

Sydney Preston (235) pinned Hiely Ramos Velez of Marysville in 1:43 in the title match.

Finishing second were Lily Bruggeman (101) and Sarah Root (121).

Bruggeman won by pin in the semifinals, before being pinned by Makayla Young of Bellefontaine in 1:17 in the title match.

Root recorded two pins to advance to the title match, before being pinned by defending state champion Josie Davis of Sidney in 1:17.

Kylie Haught (160) and Annika Paton (189) finished third.

Haught lost to Nya Miller of Ridgedale by pin in :38 seconds.

Paton won by pin to advance to the third-place match, before winning by forfeit over teammate Shelby Preston.

Kyleigh Kirby (143) and Preston finished fourth.

Kirby won by pin to advance to the third-place match, before being pinned by Katie Palmer of Marysville in 3:47.

Preston had a pin and a forfeit to advance to the third-place match.

Finishing fifth were Isabella Lewis (106), Ella Demmitt (116) and Anna Rowley (126).

Taking sixth were Layla Varga (106) and Morgan Nosker (137).

Troy’s Cheyenne Meade (189) advanced to the state tournament with a second-place finish.

Meade advanced to the district title match with two pins, before being pinned by Savannah Isaac of Toledo Whitmer.

Piqua’s Averi Wiley (106) advanced to state by finishing fourth.

Wiley went 2-1 with a decision and a pin to secure a state berth, before losing her a 7-2 decision to Morgan Powell of Mechanicsburg in her third-place match.

Tippecanoe’s Emma Hanrahan (126) also placed fourth to advance to state.

After losing her first match, Hanrahan recorded a pin to secure her state berth and advance to the third-place match, where she was pinned by Alexus Shaneyfelt of Liberty Center.