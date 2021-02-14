Covington, East wrestlers pick up wins

After five consecutive duals were cancelled due to weather or opponents’ illness, the Covington wrestling team was finally able to hold their senior night as they hosted Greenville and came away with a 72-12 victory to conclude their regular season with a 31-2 record.

All four seniors – Kellan Anderson, Cael Vanderhorst, David Robinson and Trentin Alexander – earned pins for the Buccs. Carson Taylor (106) started things off with a victory by forfeit before Michael Hagan (113) pinned Aiden Dispennette. Jericho Quinter (120) then pinned Drayk Kallenberger, before Greenville got on the board with a forfeit by Alex Matamoros at 126.

Anderson (132) got the first senior pin on the night, defeating Logan Thatcher, followed by senior Vanderhorst (138) pinning Riley Hines.

Robinson (145) made it three senior pins in a row, after he defeated Ben Hartzell. Connor Sindelir (152) then earned a pin over Matthew Edwards.

Trey Kiser (160) pinned Peyton McCartney, followed by a forfeit victory by Caleb Miller (170).

Alexander (182) then picked up the fourth senior pin and Covington’s eighth pin of the night over Christopher McGiffin. Jensen Wagoner (192) and Hayden Barker (220) both earned forfeits before Scott Blumenstock (285) fell to Colton McCartney.

Covington hosts the D-III sectional Feb. 27

East gets

two wins

TROY — The Miami East wrestlers defeated Troy Christian and Marion Pleasant Friday night.

East defeated Troy Christian 48-27.

Winning by pin was Garrett Kowalak (132), while Cooper Shore (120), Daniel Martin (138), Layton Hughes (145), Mike Scherer (182), Drake Bennett (195), Dustin Winner (220) and Jayden Skeebey (285) all won by forfeit.

For Troy Christian, Troy Kennedy (126) and Connor Havill (160) won by pin, while Paul McDonald (170) won by default and Kyle Schroer (106) won by forfeit.

Austin Awan (152) won by decision.

East defeated Marion Pleasant 32-20.

Martin and Bennett won by pin.

Chance Rust (126) won by forfeit, while Shore and David Davis (152) won by major decision.

Kowalak and Hughes won by decision.