Boys Basketball Weekend Roundup

SPRINGBORO — The Troy boys basketball team dropped to 9-11 with a 51-48 loss to Sprinboro Friday night.

Troy trailed 11-4 after one quarter, but took a 22-20 halftime lead and increased it to 32-29 after three quarters before Springboro rallied.

Piqua drops

two games

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team is 7-13 after losing two home games on the weekend.

Piqua lost to Fairborn 75-59 Friday.

Piqua trailed 28-18, 38-26 and 53-38 at the quarter breaks.

On Saturday, Piqua lost to Tecumseh 78-63.

Piqua trailed 23-9, 52-29 and 61-45 at the quarter breaks.

Tipp suffers

first loss

MASON — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team dropped to 17-1 with a 72-57 road loss to Mason Friday night.

Troy Christian

gets two wins

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team closed the regular season at 14-8 after winning two games over the weekend.

On Friday, the Eagles defeated Emmanuel Christian 54-48 in overtime.

Troy Christian trailed 12-5 after one quarter and 19-18 at halftime.

The Eagles led 30-27 after three quarters and it was tied 39-39 at the end of regulation, before Troy Christian scored 15 points in the extra period.

Parker Penrod had 10 points and five assists, while Ben Major had 10 points and two blocked shots.

Lucas Day scored 11 points and Zach King added 10.

Chas Schemmel had seven points and Alex Free dished out six assists.

On Saturday, Troy Christian defeated Miami Valley School 22-2, 32-13 and 38-22 at the quarter breaks.

Penrod had 10 points and five steals.

King had eight points and five rebounds and Major added six points and seven rebounds.

Milton boys

top Dixie

NEW LEBANON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team improved to 12-8 overall and 6-6 in the SWBL with a 49-37 win over Dixie Friday night.

Dixie led 9-7 after one quarter, before Milton-Union took a 20-19 halftime lead and increased it to 34-28 after three quarters.

Blake Brumbaugh had 23 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, while Sam Case had 10 points and four assists.

Andrew Lambert had six points and five rebounds and Connor Yates pulled down nine rebounds.

East boys

win twice

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball finished the regular season at 14-8 after two wins over the weekend.

On Friday, East defeated Newton 77-62.

Newton led 21-20 after one quarter, but East went in front 44-39 at halftime and led 61-47 after three quarters.

Jacob Roeth had 33 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Nick Prince added 22 points and five rebounds.

Sam Zapadka added 11 points and Noah King had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Harold Oburn had 24 points and seven rebounds for Newton, while Mitchell Montgomery had 22 points and 15 rebounds.

On Saturday, East defeated Bethel 44-42 to finish 10-2 in the CCC.

Zapadka had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Roeth had 10 points and six assists.

Prince had 10 points and King added nine points and nine rebounds.

Will Reittinger had 15 points for Bethel.

Ethan Rimkus had 11 points and seven rebounds, Casey Keesee added seven points, five rebounds and five assists and Mason Brown had five rebounds and four assists.

Newton boys

beat Bradford

BRADFORD — The Newton boys basketball team closed the regular season at 11-11 with a 68-63 win over Bradford Saturday night.

Newton led 22-13, 42-33 and 53-48 at the quarter breaks.

Mitchell Montgomery scored 24 points to lead the Indians.

Ross Ferrell netted 13 and Harold Oburn added 12 points.

Lehman boys

split games

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team is 15-4 after splitting two games over the weekend.

On Friday, Lehman secured second place in the NWCC, its highest finish in eight years in the conference, with a 54-29 win over Waynesfield Goshen.

Luke Frantz had 18 points.

Michael McFarland had 12 points and nine rebounds and Justin Chapman added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Lehman led 11-7, 21-11 and 35-18 at the quarter breaks.

On Saturday, Lehman lost to Fairlawn 38-35.

Lehman trailed 12-11 after one quarter, but led 25-15 at halftime and 32-27 after three quarters.

Chapman had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Frantz scored 11 points and Donovan O’Leary added six points.