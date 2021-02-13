Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Feb. 6

OVERDOSE: Matthew Pizzo, 31, of New Carlisle, was charged with inducing panic in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

CONCEALED WEAPON: Kaden Barton-Rose, 18, of Troy, was charged with carrying concealed weapons in the 1800 block of West Main.

POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop, Destany Rees, 18, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of hashish, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon in the area of 1800 block of West Main Street.

ASSAULT: Amanda Cantrell, 30, of Troy, was charged with assault in the 1000 block of Saratoga Drive.

Feb. 7

POSSESSION: Dakota Saunders, 23, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Feb. 8

WARRANT: Zachary Hozapfel, 33, of Troy, was charged with an out of county warrant and third-degree felony weapons under disability fugitive from justice following a traffic accident at Walmart.

POSSESSION: Jeremy Gervais, 30, of Lima, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments at Meijer.

Feb. 9

FIREARM IN VEHICLE: Following a traffic stop on a vehicle with a possible intoxicated driver, Bradley Barker, 48, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle, weapons while intoxicated, selling or delivering dangerous drugs, driving under the influence in the area of Swailes Road and County Road 25-A.

THEFT: A trailer was reported stolen from the Stouder Center apartments on Wayne Street.

POSSESSION: Tyler Elliott, of Covington, was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: Tiana Brock, 19, at-large, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia at the Royal Inn.

POSSESSION: Brittany Kisor, 27, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and Joshua Kisor, 26, of Troy, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia in the area of Archer Drive and Wendy’s.

THEFT: A theft from Walmart was reported and case is pending video surveillance.

Feb. 10

OVI: Luis Fuentes, of Troy, was charged with driving under the influence, marked lanes and over 0.170 percent BAC in the 1500 block of West Main Street.

FRAUD: A resident reported unemployment fraud.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: Wynston Younce, of Tipp City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of Racer and Clay Street following a traffic stop.

POSSESSION: Vincent Sowers, of Troy, 28, was charged with possession of drugs.

OBSTRUCTING: Robert Foster, 39, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business in the area of Taco Bell.

TRESPASSING: Michael Griffin, 43, at-large, was charged with criminal trespassing in 1000 block of East Main Street.

Feb. 11

OVERDOSE: Raeghyn Cole, 21, of Piqua, was charged with inducing panic at Motel 6. She was treated at Troy Hospital.

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer was requested to respond to the 900 block of Race Drive for an adult living inhabitable conditions. A report was completed and sent to adult protective services.

Feb. 12

ASSAULT: Teaonica Cowan, 23, of Troy, was charged with assault in the area of Floral View apartments. Misty King, 39, of Sidney, was also charged with assault and criminal damage and possession of scheduled drugs related to the incident.