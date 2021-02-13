Saturday Girls Basketball Tournament Roundup

BROOKVILLE — The Bradford girls basketball team overcame a slow start to defeat Newton 47-35 Saturday afternoon in Brookville D-IV girls basketball action.

Bradford advances to play Covington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two 3-pointers by Tori Benedict helped Newton jump out in front quickly.

Bradford’s Cassi Mead answered with a 3-pointer, sparking a 21-3 run to close the first half.

Austy Miller scored 10 points in the second quarter as Bradford turned a 9-8 first quarter lead into a 23-11 advantage at halftime.

Despite four points by Reece Hess to start the second half, Bradford led 31-20 after three quarters.

Miller and Remi Harleman both scored six points for Bradford in the fourth quarter, while Mercedes Craig scored eight for Newton and Camryn Gleason added six.

Miller led all scorers with 23 points, while Rylee Canan scored nine and Harleman added eight.

Gleason led Newton with 13 points.

Benedict scored nine and Craig added eight.

D-III

East girls

advance

COVINGTON — The Miami East girls basketball team improved to 12-11 by opening Covington D-III sectional action with a 56-38 win over Dayton Christian Saturday.

East will play Waynesville at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Miami East led 18-5, 28-18 and 42-26 at the quarter breaks.

Paxton Hunley led the Vikings with 16 points.

Kayly Fetters netted 12 points and Rori Hunley and Camryn Francis added seven points each.

MU girls

top Trail

DAYTON — Milton-Union girls basketball team improved to 11-10 with a 45-35 win over National Trail in Northridge D-III action.

Milton, who split two games with Carlisle during the season, will play the Indians at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Milton led 11-7, 19-9 and 34-22 at the quarter breaks.

Madison Jones had 13 points and three steals, while Morgan Grudich added 11 points and four steals.

Rachel Jacobs had eight points and six rebounds and Jayla Gentry had nine points and five assists.

Bethel gets

past Shawnee

DAYTON — The Bethel girls basketball team opened Northridge D-III sectional play with a 58-43 win over Preble Shawnee Saturday.

Bethel, who led 24-19 at halftime, will play Versailles at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Karley Moore led Bethel with 14 points.

Kenna Gray scored 13 points and Olivia Reittinger added 12 points.

Natalie Moorman scored 11 points and Kerigan Calhoun added eight points.