Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 8

THEFT: Mark Schlemmer, 64, of Miamisburg, was charged with theft from a May 2020 incident.

Feb. 9

ASSIST AGENCY: The K9 unit assisted Troy Police Department with a traffic stop. K9 Vello alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. A syringe was located behind the passenger seat.

Feb. 10

FRAUD: A Troy resident reported someone opened a Verizon account in her name.

FRAUD: A Concord Twp. resident reported fraud related to unemployment filed in her name.

THEFT: A handgun and wallet were reported stolen from the 9000 block of State Route 589 in Brown Twp.

Feb. 11

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to the. 9000 block of Knouff Road, Washington Twp. on suspicious vehicle report. The reporting party stated a white Chevy SUV came down their drive and two males exited the vehicle. One knocked on the door and the other walked over to their pond as if they “intended to ice fish.” As the reporting party went to the window to take down the license plate, the males left. No contact was made with the subjects.

FRAUD: Fraud complaint filed by a Monroe Twp. resident.

THEFT: Two residents in the 7000 block of Synder Road, Brown Twp. reported thefts overnight.

ASSAULT: Samuel Millbourn was charged with two counts of assault after punching two corrections officers in the face following a court appearance.