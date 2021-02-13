Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Harbor West Land Company to S.M. O’Neal Construction, one lot, $44,900.

Donald Brown, Geraldine Brown Revocable Living Trust to Erin Keener, a part lot, $0.

Monica Durand, attorney in fact, Sheila Maclin to Mia Shelley, one lot, $150,000.

Martin Bartik, Shelly Bartik to Kendra McNutt, Timothy McNutt, one lot, $175,000.

Bryan Chaney to Frederick Bundy, Michele Bundy, one lot, $60,000.

Bruce M0rrett, attorney in face, Phyllis Morrett to Catherine McClellan, Margaret, one lot, $268,000.

Gregory Ceyler to Brett Ceyler, $55,000.

Jessie Kelsey to Jordan Sturgill, one lot, $146,000.

Harger Swayne Construction Inc. to D.L. Compton Construction, one lot, $25,000.

Audella Johnson, David Johnson to Richard Steineman, one lot, $37,000.

Pamela Bornhorst, Steven Bornhorst to Leah Bornhorst, $175,000.

PIQUA

Jane Bowman, Lloyd Bowman to Brandi Barger, Dan Hatton, two part lots, $33,000.

Chelsea Miller, Michael Miller to Chelsea Miller, Michael Miller, $0.

Estate of Sara Mote, Jessica Morrison, executor to Joshua Mantooth, Tracy Mantooth, a part lot, $75,000.

Deborah Peacock, Ted Peacock to Jacob North, Kiarra North, one lot, $127,000.

Rhonda Wood, William Wood to Toni Schmidt, trustee, William and Rhonda Wood Irrevocable Trust, $0.

Mark Thompson, Kathy Thompson to Katrinka Thompson, Mark Thompson, $0.

Anthony Grissom to James Perin, $0.

Russel Hartman to Tristan Meek, McKayla Travis, two lots, $118,000.

Mark Knupp, Rosemary Knupp to Adam Black, Matthew Dugan, a part lot, $22,000.

COVINGTON

Debra Wortman, Rober Wortman to Rachelle McDaniel-Mendleson, three lots, one part lot, $0.

PLEASANT HILL

Brian Bohlander, Susan Bohlander to Marc Ross, a part lot, $34,000.

Michelle Foster to Dale Collins, one lot, $136,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Stephen Hopf, two lots, $280,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $65,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $55,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $61,800.

NVR Inc. to Jermaine Tanner, two lots, $276,100.

NVR Inc. to Nicholas Hawes, Rachel Hawes, two lots, $331,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

TIPP CITY

Barbara Deangelis, Marion Deangelis Jr. to Barbara Deangelis, Marion Deangelis Jr., one lot, $0.

Julie Hunter, Nicholas Hunter to Chelsea Lay, Adam Neth, three part lots, $186,000.

WEST MILTON

John Brackman to Kevin Brackman, Morgan Brackman, one lot, $235,500.

Janet Maggard, Gary Snell, attorney in fact to Gerret Hayslip, one lot, $115,000.

Stillwater Crossings to NVR Inc., one lot, $34,400.

Stillwater Crossings to NVR Inc., one lot, $34,400.

Stillwater Crossings to NVR Inc., one lot, $34,400.

BETHEL TWP.

Kathy Cyphers, Robert Cyphers to AA United, two lots, $150,000.

Jackie Wright, Robert Wright to Madison Casto, Trace Farve, 3.272 acres, $209,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Aaron Lonogo, Christina Longo to Christina Longo, $0.

Sharon Johnson to Maria Hammons, Matthew Hammons, 1.096 acre, $239,400.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Michelle Brandenburg, Joseph Hiegel, Michelle Hiegel to Joseph Hiegel, Michelle Hiegel, $0.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Brenda Baker, Steven Baker to Faith Baker, Jonathan Baker, 2.493 acre, 1.0 acre, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Cynthia Lupton, Cynthia Timmer to Bradley Lupton, 5.0 acres, $0.

NVR Inc. to Taylor Riley, Mason James Blair Smith, $280,300.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Keith Johnson, Kevin Johnson, power of attorney to Anthony Helman, Nicole Helman, 12.947 acres, $180,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Carlene Stockslager, Marvin Stockslager to Heather Stevens, Matthew Stevens, 10.2 acres, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Margaret Hance Declaration of Trust, Robert Hance Jr. Declaration of Trust to Cynthia Hayes, James Hayes, $225,000.

UNION TWP.

Estate of Lisa Enz to Estate of Sheryl Strader, $).