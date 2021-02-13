Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Harbor West Land Company to S.M. O’Neal Construction, one lot, $44,900.
Donald Brown, Geraldine Brown Revocable Living Trust to Erin Keener, a part lot, $0.
Monica Durand, attorney in fact, Sheila Maclin to Mia Shelley, one lot, $150,000.
Martin Bartik, Shelly Bartik to Kendra McNutt, Timothy McNutt, one lot, $175,000.
Bryan Chaney to Frederick Bundy, Michele Bundy, one lot, $60,000.
Bruce M0rrett, attorney in face, Phyllis Morrett to Catherine McClellan, Margaret, one lot, $268,000.
Gregory Ceyler to Brett Ceyler, $55,000.
Jessie Kelsey to Jordan Sturgill, one lot, $146,000.
Harger Swayne Construction Inc. to D.L. Compton Construction, one lot, $25,000.
Audella Johnson, David Johnson to Richard Steineman, one lot, $37,000.
Pamela Bornhorst, Steven Bornhorst to Leah Bornhorst, $175,000.
PIQUA
Jane Bowman, Lloyd Bowman to Brandi Barger, Dan Hatton, two part lots, $33,000.
Chelsea Miller, Michael Miller to Chelsea Miller, Michael Miller, $0.
Estate of Sara Mote, Jessica Morrison, executor to Joshua Mantooth, Tracy Mantooth, a part lot, $75,000.
Deborah Peacock, Ted Peacock to Jacob North, Kiarra North, one lot, $127,000.
Rhonda Wood, William Wood to Toni Schmidt, trustee, William and Rhonda Wood Irrevocable Trust, $0.
Mark Thompson, Kathy Thompson to Katrinka Thompson, Mark Thompson, $0.
Anthony Grissom to James Perin, $0.
Russel Hartman to Tristan Meek, McKayla Travis, two lots, $118,000.
Mark Knupp, Rosemary Knupp to Adam Black, Matthew Dugan, a part lot, $22,000.
COVINGTON
Debra Wortman, Rober Wortman to Rachelle McDaniel-Mendleson, three lots, one part lot, $0.
PLEASANT HILL
Brian Bohlander, Susan Bohlander to Marc Ross, a part lot, $34,000.
Michelle Foster to Dale Collins, one lot, $136,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
NVR Inc. to Stephen Hopf, two lots, $280,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $65,200.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $55,200.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $61,800.
NVR Inc. to Jermaine Tanner, two lots, $276,100.
NVR Inc. to Nicholas Hawes, Rachel Hawes, two lots, $331,700.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.
TIPP CITY
Barbara Deangelis, Marion Deangelis Jr. to Barbara Deangelis, Marion Deangelis Jr., one lot, $0.
Julie Hunter, Nicholas Hunter to Chelsea Lay, Adam Neth, three part lots, $186,000.
WEST MILTON
John Brackman to Kevin Brackman, Morgan Brackman, one lot, $235,500.
Janet Maggard, Gary Snell, attorney in fact to Gerret Hayslip, one lot, $115,000.
Stillwater Crossings to NVR Inc., one lot, $34,400.
Stillwater Crossings to NVR Inc., one lot, $34,400.
Stillwater Crossings to NVR Inc., one lot, $34,400.
BETHEL TWP.
Kathy Cyphers, Robert Cyphers to AA United, two lots, $150,000.
Jackie Wright, Robert Wright to Madison Casto, Trace Farve, 3.272 acres, $209,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Aaron Lonogo, Christina Longo to Christina Longo, $0.
Sharon Johnson to Maria Hammons, Matthew Hammons, 1.096 acre, $239,400.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Michelle Brandenburg, Joseph Hiegel, Michelle Hiegel to Joseph Hiegel, Michelle Hiegel, $0.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Brenda Baker, Steven Baker to Faith Baker, Jonathan Baker, 2.493 acre, 1.0 acre, $0.
MONROE TWP.
Cynthia Lupton, Cynthia Timmer to Bradley Lupton, 5.0 acres, $0.
NVR Inc. to Taylor Riley, Mason James Blair Smith, $280,300.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Keith Johnson, Kevin Johnson, power of attorney to Anthony Helman, Nicole Helman, 12.947 acres, $180,000.
NEWTON TWP.
Carlene Stockslager, Marvin Stockslager to Heather Stevens, Matthew Stevens, 10.2 acres, $0.
STAUNTON TWP.
Margaret Hance Declaration of Trust, Robert Hance Jr. Declaration of Trust to Cynthia Hayes, James Hayes, $225,000.
UNION TWP.
Estate of Lisa Enz to Estate of Sheryl Strader, $).