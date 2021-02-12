Thursday Basketball Roundup

BELLBROOK — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team completed an impressive week of D-I wins to head into tournament play with a 21-0 record.

After beating Beavercreek Monday, Tipp went on the road again against Bellbrook Thursday.

The Red Devils got past the sixth seed in D-I 52-44.

Tipp jumped out to an 11-4 first quarter led, but found itself in an unusual position, trailing 23-16 at halftime and 33-32 after three quarters.

The Red Devils used a 20-11 advantage in the final quarter to rally.

Ashleigh Mader had 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots; while Kenna Smith had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Rachel Wildermuth had 11 points and three steals and Katie Hemmelgarn had six points and four blocked shots.

Olivia Spiller added three assists.

Tipp will open Tecumseh D-II action Tuesday, playing Kenton Ridge at 8 p.m.

Lady Buccs

drop game

CARLISLE —The third quarter doomed the Covington girls basketball team in a 48-41 loss to Carlisle Thursday to close the regular season at 14-7.

Covington trailed 12-9 after one quarter and 29-23 at halftime.

But, the Buccs fell behind 37-25 after three quarters and couldn’t recover.

Carlie Besecker led Covington with 20 points and Claudia Harrington scored 14.

Covington will open Brookville D-IV sectional tournament play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Newton-Bradford winner.

Tourney action

starts Saturday

Local girls basketball teams will start down the tournament trail today.

In Troy D-I action, Troy and Vandalia-Butler will meet for the fourth time today, playing at Tecumseh at 6:30 p.m.

In Butler D-I action, Piqua has a bye and will play the Centerville-Stebbins winner at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In Covington D-III action, Miami East will play Dayton Christian at 5 p.m. today.

In Northridge D-III action, Milton-Union will play National Trail at 11 a.m., followed by Bethel and Preble Shawnee at 1:30 p.m.

In Brookville D-IV action, Bradford and Newton will play today at 1:30 p.m. to determine who plays Covington Tuesday.

Troy Christian has a bye and will play the Catholic Central-Southeastern winner at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In Sidney D-IV action, Lehman Catholic has a bye and will play Russia at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.