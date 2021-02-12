LAURA — Paul R. Macher, age 72 of Laura, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Stillwater Nursing Center Covington OH, with his wife by his side. Paul was born May 23,1948 in Dayton OH, son of the late Daniel R. & Maxine E. (Betts) Macher.

Paul was a retired Route Salesman with Hostess Cake for 30 years and a retired US Army Veteran. Paul was an avid fisherman, he loved to cook, and had many friends who loved him for his acts of kindness and generosity. Paul was a member of FBC Troy for 20 years. He enjoyed serving and cooking delicious meals for many large group events.

Preceded in death by his parents Daniel R. and Maxine E. Macher, Paul is survived by his beloved wife Denise (Harleman) Macher of Laura; 3 sisters, Gayle (Jon) Sultzbach, Pamela Healy (Paul’s twin), and Jenny (Jeff) Smith.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, services will be private. A Celebration of Paul’s life will be held on a future date when friends and family can gather safely. Interment will be held with military honors at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Paul’s memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.