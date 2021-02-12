PIQUA — Don D. Divens, age 84, of Piqua, passed away at 8:17 PM on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on December 3, 1936 in Miami City to the late Charence Divens and Marie (Rhoades) Divens. He married Volita L. (Alfred) Divens on October 1, 1960 in Pensacola, FL and she survives.

He is also survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Donna and Brian Calloway, Piqua, OH; one son and daughter-in-law: Jerry and Jessica Divens; one brother: Richard Divens, Troy, OH; five grandchildren: Travis and Mandi Calloway, Tyler Calloway and Kaeli Brown, Tasha and Matt Kiehl, Allison Divens and Jake Fehr, and Austin Divens; and six great-grandchildren: Chloe Calloway, Hunter Calloway, Lillian Kiehl, Connor Kiehl, Jacob Kiehl, and Aubrie. He was preceded in death by one sister: Ruby Woodell, and two brothers Basil Divens and Leroy Divens.

Don graduated from Newton High School in Pleasant Hill, OH in 1956 and he proudly served our country in the Army National Guard from 1957-1958 and then in the United States Navy from 1958-1962. He was machine operator at B.F. Goodrich in Troy for 36 years. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, going to casinos, and going to visit family in Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Gary Wagner officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH, with full military honors being presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends 11 AM-1PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to ALS Foundation for Life, PO Box 96, Natick, MA 01760 and or to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.