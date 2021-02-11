PIQUA — Thomas Raymond Murray, Jr., age 78, of Piqua, OH passed away at 11:41 AM on Monday, February 8, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. Tom was born in Piqua on August 3, 1942 to the late Thomas Raymond and Jean (Decker) Murray, Sr.

Tom attended St. Mary Catholic School, Piqua Catholic High School, and Xavier University, where he majored in Accounting. Upon graduation, Tom entered the military as an officer. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was in the 9th Field Artillery Missile Group. It was at the Army base where he met the love of his life, Joyce, at the Officers Club on St Patrick’s Day 1964. On October 2, 1965, he married Joyce Ann (Daugherty) Murray, beginning a remarkable 55 year marriage.

Upon return to Piqua from the military, Tom worked under his father’s tutelage and eventually assumed proud ownership of Thomas R Murray Jr and Associates CPAs accounting firm. In this capacity, he provided service to and forged relationships with countless individuals and businesses in the greater Miami County area. He retired from Murray, Wells, Wendeln, and Robinson CPAs.

In addition to his wife, Joyce, Tom is also survived by his children and grandchildren who deeply love and miss him: Erin (Tony) Keels, Columbus, OH; Colleen (Steve) Lasko, Alpharetta, GA; Kelley Murray, Aberdeen, MD; Thomas Patrick and Emily Murray, Richmond, IN; and Shannon (Rick) Resetich, Lexington, MA. Tom is survived by his two sisters: Patricia Nader and Mary Ann Wood; 12 grandchildren: Nicolas Keels, Marisa Keels, Stephen Lasko, Christina Lasko, Lauren Murray, Ryan Murray, Colin Murray, Caroline Resetich, Regan Resetich, Tatlin Resetich, Tylee Resetich, and Trey Resetich; and one great-granddaughter: Ophelia Keels. He is preceded in death by parents and his brothers, Stephen Murray and Michael Murray.

Tom was witty and charming with a funny sense of Irish humor. He had many hobbies and interests, including riding his John Deere for countless hours mowing the yard, extreme gardening, boating, fishing, golfing, camping, traveling in his RV, crooked croquet and Monopoly games, and anything associated with fireworks. But above all else, he most treasured spending time with his family, and took pride in teaching them the love of his pursuits. He was a gracious host and always encouraged his family and friends to “come back when you can.”

Tom was kind and humble with a very generous heart, and freely gave his time and support to many organizations and charities including St Mary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, America Legion, and Piqua Chamber of Commerce.

Tom had a deep belief in the Catholic faith. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church – 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH, Lehman Catholic High School, 2400 St. Marys Avenue Sidney, 45365, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, National Kidney Foundation – 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NW 10016, or Dementia Society of America – PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.