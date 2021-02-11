Redwood apartment plans OK’d

TROY — The Troy Planning Commission on Wednesday approved to modify and accept the final plans for the new residential Redwood apartment complex located between State Route 718 and McKaig Road.

The request was to remove two buildings and reduce the number of units from 138 to 130. The plan also expands the size of the main detention pond and adds a second retention pond on the property. Units were removed to accommodate the property’s detention and retention ponds for stormwater accommodation.

Apartment structures will include four to six single-story units per building with 129 total units on 22.5 acres including 6 acres of landscaped green space, a walking path, and a covered shelter. Access to the Redwood development will include one connection off State Route 718 and a secondary connection on McKaig Avenue. According to the Planning Commission report, lease prices range from $1,200-$1,800 a month.

• Commission member and Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the planning commission will have a status update or an action item regarding the tabled demolition application for the 112-118 W. Main St. building in the city’s historic district by its next planning commission meeting on Feb. 24.

Titterington said they are still evaluating a few items related to the demolition application and will have a status update or an action item by the next meeting.

The Planning Commission meets online due to the social distancing requirements related to COVID-19. The meeting can be viewed online using the Zoom meeting platform or on the city’s Facebook page. The meeting can be viewed later on the city’s YouTube page. The meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

The demolition application has been requested to be tabled again at the request of the applicant Randy Kimmel, the owner of 112-118 W. Main St., who applied in September 2020 to demolish the building and turn it into a parking lot with the city of Troy.

The city of Troy commissioned Wolpert Group, an engineering firm, to conduct an engineering report of the building for the commission to review. That contract cost is not to exceed $10,000. According to the contract, the scope of services includes a peer review, value engineering services, and site visits. Their report was expected to take one to two months.

The building was once the site of the former Miami County courthouse (1841-1888) and a historic three-story building along West Main Street that is nearly 120 years old. In the application, Kimmel states the tornado damage in January has rendered the building unsafe and will cost nearly $660,000 to renovate.

Before the application was tabled, more than 118 pages of materials were submitted to the commission from public feedback as well as a civil engineer’s written opinion.