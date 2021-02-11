Newton bowlers make school history; Bradford girls powerlifters win regional meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Newton boys bowling team made school history Wednesday.

The Indians will make their first appearance in the D-II district bowling tournament Tuesday at Beaver-Vu after finishing 12th out of 26 teams in the sectional tournament at Marian Lanes Wednesday,

Newton finished with a team total of 3,600.

Dalton Trucksis led the Indians.

He finished sixth overall with games of 200, 226 and 194 for a 620 series.

Spencer Newhouse rolled games of 179, 218 and 175 for a 572 series, while Jacob Moore had games of 151, 161 and 201 for a 513 series.

Jon Maxwell rolled games of 119, 160 and 157 for a 436 series.

Austin Hampton rolled games of 158 and 159 and Crile Staudt added a 139 game.

Bradford girls

win meet

KENTON — The Bradford High School girls powerlifters won the Kenton regional meet with, 5.050 pounds, while the Bradford boys finished sixth with 8,130 pounds.

Winning for Bradford were Belle Burgett (115) 235-115-235—585; Alliviyah Boggs (135) 245-105-245—595; Hannah Stine (145) 225-105-250—580; and Skipp Miller (155) 315-120-315—750.

Finishing second were Macy Bubeck (125), Zoe Brewer (135) and Courtney Monnin (175).

Taking fourth were Ashlyn Kaiser (125), Isabella Boyer (135), Sarah Beckstedt (unlimited) and Taysa Felver (195).

Finishing fifth was Destiny Clark (155).

Taking second for the boys were Garrett Trevino (135) and Keaton Mead (165).

Finishing third was Ben Kitts (155), while taking fourth were Taylan Brooks (125), Kyle Kissinger (155), Dylan Mitchell (185) and Peter Webb (225).