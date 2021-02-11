Firefighters battle fire, frigid temps

PIQUA — Piqua firefighters battled their second major fire of the day when a home in the 500 block of North Harrison Street burned on Wednesday evening.

Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers sent firefighters to the Harrison Street address when a caller reported their home to be on fire at 7:19 p.m.

Piqua police arrived on the scene and neighbors confirmed that all occupants were out of the home.

An all-call was issued for Piqua Fire Department members and Covington Fire Department was also dispatched.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from at least three sides of the home as firefighters battled the fire. Piqua fire officers requested mutual aid from the Troy Fire Department tower truck who provided an aerial attack on the fire.

Assistant Piqua Fire Chief Tim Risner said that weather hampered firefighting efforts as extreme cold, falling snow and a light wind made the task difficult for all involved.

“Snow, ice and a collapsed ceiling were all factors in fighting the fire,” said Risner, who also noted that some areas of the duplex were difficult to access.

“They (firefighters) did a phenomenal job with the weather conditions,” said Piqua Fire Chief Brent Pohlschneider.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist a man and woman who were displaced by the fire.

Troy Tower 1 was released from the scene at 10 p.m. and Covington around 10:30 p.m.

Piqua firefights cleared the scene around 11:30 p.m. with one fire investigator remaining on the scene.

Risner said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Piqua firefighters briefly returned to the scene around 9 a.m. Thursday when a caller reported smoke coming from the burned-out home.

No estimate of damage has been released.

Wednesday’s fire was the third for Piqua firefighters in the past week.