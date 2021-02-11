TROY — Carl E. Goubeaux, age 86, of Troy, OH passed away on February 9, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born on August 26, 1934 in Troy, Ohio to the late Bernard C. and Eleanora Emma (Monnin) Goubeaux.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Jo Ann L. (Liller) Goubeaux; daughter: Cynthia (David) Goss of Terre Haute, IN son: Bradley (Noelle) Goubeaux of Oxford, MS; grandchildren: Meagan (Nathan); Courtney (Philip); Lindsey (Grae) and Ben; great grandchildren: Charlie; Logan; Hayden and Leah; and sister: Connie Weisenbarger of Troy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Imogene Christian and Beverly Johnson.

Carl was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1952. He attended Miami University and graduated from General Motors Institute. He served his country in the US Navy. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy. Carl was an avid pickleball player, was an active volunteer with county elections and also for Habitat for Humanity and very philanthropic behind the scenes. Carl also served on Troy City Council. He retired from Delco Moraine as a Design Engineer and held several patents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy. A private entombment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s name to St. Patrick Church, Troy.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.