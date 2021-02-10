TIPP CITY — We celebrate the life of Lori Kay {Huffman} Boomershine who passed peacefully with her loved ones around her, on February 5th. Born August 8, 1963 in Troy, OH to Robert Eugene Huffman and Marie (Toni) Antoinette {Snyder} Huffman.

Lori’s family and faith were the most important part of her life. Her devotion to God, compassionate heart, and giving spirit were an inspiration to all who knew her. Lori found her talent and passion for canvas painting later in life and began gifting her art to her loved ones.

Lori is survived by her father Robert Huffman and step mother, Molly Huffman, Homosassa, FL; daughter, Shayne Hartman, Redondo Beach, CA; daughter, Taylor Laman (husband Jake) and grandson, Jack, San Diego, CA; furry baby, Jackson; sister, Lisa Stum (husband Rick), Tipp City, OH; sister, Lynne Morrison (husband Joseph), Tipp City, OH; and seven nieces and nephews (their partners and children).

A private celebration of life will be held in May. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.