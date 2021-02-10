JESSIE M. GIBSON

ST. MARYS — Jessie Mae Gibson, 93, of St. Marys, OH died 6:22 p.m. Tuesday February 9, 2021 at Hospice of Miami Co.

She was born October 26, 1927 in Hindman, KY to Bryan and Madge (Huff) Combs.

On October 11, 1947 she married James F. Gibson, who preceded her in death on September 16, 1976.

She is survived by: son Randy (Jodie) Gibson of Casstown, OH

2 grandchildren: Sydney (David) Shiverdecker and Mitchell (Hannah) Gibson

2 great-grandchildren: Zayd and Wyatt (and another due in July 2021).

Brother Bruce (Barbara) Combs of St. Marys, OH

Several nieces and nephews

Preceded in death by: parents Bryan and Madge Combs; sister Alma (Billy) Collins; brother Arvel Lee Combs; brother John Combs; sister Clarinda Combs; sister Irema (Elzie) Campbell

A production employee, she retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. following 37 years of service.

She was a member of Samaria Missionary Baptist Church in St. Marys.

Faith and family were the cornerstones of Jessie’s life, and she was dedicated to both. Other favorite pastimes included quilting, cooking (especially, “deviled eggs” and green beans) and she also took great pride in the meticulous care of her yard. More than anything else, she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rites are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 13, 2021 at the Miller – Long & Folk Funeral Home 314 W. High Street in St. Marys, with Pastor Jack Burns, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton, OH..

Friends and family will be received beginning at 10:00 a.m.

(Please note that all attendees to the funeral service should observe social-distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Dept. of Health).

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Miami Co.

Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Jessie’s family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net