Harrison St. home burns

PIQUA — Piqua firefighters battled their second major fire of the day when a home in the 500 block of North Harrison Street burned on Wednesday evening.

Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers sent firefighters to Harrison Street address when a caller reported their home to be on fire just before 7:30 p.m.

Piqua police arrived on the scene and neighbors confirmed that all occupants were out of the home.

An all-call was issued for Piqua Fire Department members and Covington Fire Department was also dispatched.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from at least three sides of the home as firefighters battled the stubborn fire.

Piqua fire officers requested mutual aid from the Troy Fire Department tower truck.

No injuries have been reported. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist those who were displaced by the fire.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.