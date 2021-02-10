Fire causes heavy damage to home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A fire at a Spiker Road residence caused heavy damage but no serious injuries to a pair of occupants on Wednesday morning.

According to Piqua Fire Department Assistant Chief Chad Kennedy, a passer-by noticed flames and smoke coming from a home at 9454 N. Spiker Road and called Miami County 9-1-1 at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The passer-by then stopped and knocked on the door to awaken the occupants and alert them to the fire.

Kennedy said that fire units arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof area of the single-family wood-frame home.

Mutual aid was provided by Covington, Bradford, and Lockington fire departments.

The occupants, a man and a woman, were both affected by smoke inhalation. Both refused to be transported, although Kennedy said that one was later transported to an area hospital by a family member to be checked out.

A fire investigator from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was requested.

Damage has been estimated at $30,000 to the property and $10,000 to the contents.

Salt trucks were requested to spread salt in the area. Fire units cleared the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.