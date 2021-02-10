URBANA — Delbert “Del” Moses, 63 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 in the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital.

Del was born May 10, 1957 in Sidney, Ohio and was a 1975 graduate of Sidney High School. He attended First Baptist Church, Urbana. Del retired from KTH after 20 years. Del was a devout fan of the Reds, Buckeyes and Browns. He loved to watch sports of all kinds, going to flea markets and car shows. Del always took pride in his yard and watering flowers. Del loved his family and was very proud of all of them. He was always willing to help anyone and share stories with everyone he met. He loved supporting his grandchildren in sports.

Del is survived by his parents, Joseph D. and Beulah M (Hutton) Moses; his wife, Cathy (Hildreth) Moses; his children, April Moses (Eric Evans), Amey (Neil) Scalf, Audrey Holycross, Kimberly (Ian) Supinger, Kiley Horn and Mike Horn; grandchildren, Kortney (Kam) Leuenberger, Madisyn Horn, Marissa Horn, Alizah & Abbey Holycross, Laine Moses, Delanie Horn, Zaidan Johnson, Julian Wooddell and Oliver Supinger; brothers, Gilce Moses and Jeffery (Erica) Moses; sister, Kathy (Scott) Garrett as well as 9 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by grandmother, Laura Jane Moses; brother Joseph Kim Moses; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gene (Josephine) Hildreth.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University Foundation

PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271-0811.

Arrangements entrusted to Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.