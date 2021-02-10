TROY — Alphonse “Al” Brochin, Jr., 89, of Troy, Ohio, formerly of Coldwater, Ohio, passed away, peacefully, with his wife by his side, on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at StoryPoint Senior Living in Troy.

He was born on June 4, 1931, in Vincennes, Indiana, to the late Alphonse and Sylvia (Pierce) Brochin.

In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his siblings, Bobby Earl Brochin and Della Mae Brochin.

Al served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Upon returning home, in the fall of 1953, Al returned to work at Avco New Idea in Coldwater until his retirement in 1987. Al was a member of the Coldwater American Legion, Post 470 and was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene in Fort Recovery for many years.

In his free time, Al enjoyed woodworking and going fishing, especially at Grand Lake St. Mary’s. He was an avid Cincinnati Red’s fan and Indy 500 fan. Most importantly, Al loved his family and spending time with them.

Al is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wanda (Gettinger) Brochin, whom he married on June 27, 1954; his children, LeAnn Eshelman of Mansfield, Ohio, Nancy Froning and her husband, Jim, of Troy, and Amy Cottrill and her husband, Chris, of Wapakoneta, Ohio; his grandchildren, Jordan Eshelman of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Joshua Froning of Cincinnati, Ohio, Chad Froning of Troy, Alexis McDonagh and her husband, Bryan, of Grove City, Ohio, and Bryce Cottrill of Wapakoneta; his 3 step grandchildren, Ashley, Ethan, and Brittney; his great granddaughter, Emrey; his 7 step great grandchildren; and his sister, Bettie Ann Frazier of Vincennes.

A celebration of Al’s life will take place at 12 noon, on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Church of the Nazarene, 401 E. Boundary St., Fort Recovery, Ohio, 45846, with Pastor Brad Ratliff officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Jay County, Indiana.

Guests may visit with Al’s family on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12 noon at the church.

His family has entrusted Brockman Boeckman Funeral Home with his final arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be given to a hospice of the donor’s choice or the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, perpetual care fund.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.brockmanboeckman.com.